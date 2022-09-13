Concern expressed in Wexford over capacity of school transport scheme

SINN Féin TD for Wexford, Deputy Johnny Mythen has expressed concern that children in the Model County are being turned away from school transport this year due what he says is a failure by the Government to recognise growing demand and failure to invest in extra capacity.

Deputy Mythen said his party is calling for 10,000 extra places to be funded and made available to help meet demand across the state.

Commenting to the Enniscorthy Guardian, about the matter, Deputy Mythen said parents across the county are being notified that they have failed to secure a seat for their children on the local school bus and that’s not acceptable.

"Every year the School Transport Scheme is significantly over-subscribed here and instead of harnessing this demand, the Government is choosing to ignore the major problems this is creating year after year,” he said.

“This causes huge financial and social problems for parents who are trying to juggle their work commitments and make sure their children get to their school classes,” he added.

While welcoming the Government's decision to eliminate school transport fees for the coming school year, Deputy Mythen said it will do noting to address the ongoing issues regarding capacity constraints and that more needs to be done.

“Sinn Féin has called for 10,000 extra seats to be added to the system across the state, in addition to investing in new school buses and eliminating school transport fees,” said Deputy Mythen.

“That would make a real difference to the lives of families here in Co. Wexford and ensure every child can arrive at school safe and sound,” he added.

He said that by expanding the school transport scheme emissions would be reduced and so would traffic congestion problems outside schools in addition to providing families with a convenient method of transport for their children.

“Expanding the School Transport Scheme is a win-win for parents, pupils, and for the environment,” said Deputy Mythen.

“The Ministers for Transport and Education must immediately increase capacity to ensure as many children as possible here in Co. Wexford can get their seat on the school bus,” he added.