Completely revamped hall reopens in Ballindaggin

Mai and Peter Dagg, Noel O'Donovan and Dan Doyle at the Reopening of Ballindaggin Community Hall, after renovations.

Bernie Walsh, Insp. Syl Hipwell, Nora O'Donovan and Sean Walsh at the Reopening of Ballindaggin Community Hall, after renovations.

THE community spirit that exists in Ballindaggin has been exemplified by the efforts of local people in revamping the community hall which has now been reopened.

The hall committee decided during lockdown to have a look at doing some refurbishment work on the facility and what started as a small idea gathered momentum and resulted in some very impressive work being undertaken to completely transform the hall.

A spokesperson for the committee said it was a great team effort by everyone involved. The roof had originally been built with an asbestos roof and a decision to remove that started a programme of works to completely upgrade the building.

"The process of removing the old asbestos roof was a complex one and involved two companies in its removal,” said the spokesperson.

"That was the first phase of the work and the committee then decided it would be a great opportunity to carry out other much needed work on the hall,” he added.

The old roof was changed for a Kingspan, fully insulated replacement and then work was carried out in completely upgrading the electric wiring in the hall, which dated back 40 years.

"The wiring was over 40 years old and it also needed to be upgraded,” said the spokesperson. In keeping with facilitating the needs of everyone in the community and making it accessible to all the focus of attention then turned to installing disability ramps at the entrance and disabled toilets were also installed.

"We are very happy to have got that done,” said the spokesperson.

"The doors also had to be widened and replaced to make them wheelchair accessible,” he added.

The existing kitchen, while functional, also needed upgrading and brand new kitchen was donated to the hall by Michael Farrell Fitted Kitchens, much to the delight of the committee.

"While not wishing to single any one person out because everyone has been so giving of their time and money, it was a very generous gesture to have the fitted kitchen done,” said the spokesperson.

“All of the rest of the work was one by volunteers; things like painting and cleaning,” he added.

"Anything that could be done by volunteers was done by members of the local community.”

The hall closed, like so many other facilities, in March, 2020, as a result of the pandemic and then the majority of the work on revamping the hall began last August, after plans for the project were finalised in the interim.

"We didn’t have much money and we knew we couldn’t fundraise because of Covid but we put it out to the community and the response was just incredible,” said the spokesperson.

"We just asked people to be as generous as they could and that every cent counted and they were extremely generous,” he added.

The committee was also successful in securing some grants for the project, including getting a grant under the Town & Village Renewal scheme, for which they were very grateful.

"A lot of work went into meeting the requirements to secure funding but we ended up in a situation where we got the work done and it’s all paid for so it was all done without any debt owed on it which is marvellous,” the spokesperson said.

"It’s all done, paid for and ready for use.”