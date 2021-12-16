Company with a heart and a half installs two public defibrillators in Wexford town

Cllr George Lawlor with Shannon Byrne of Kare Plus, Georgina Cullen of McCabes Pharmacy and Kirk Robinson, Kare Plus pictured beside one of the new public defibrillators at the top of Anne Street in Wexford.

Two new life-saving defibrillators which will be accessible 24/7, have been installed in Wexford town – one at the junction of Main Street and Anne Street and the other on the wall of Kare Plus, opposite Commodore John Barry’s statue in Crescent Quay.

The outdoor defibrillators secured in heated cabinets in order to ensure that the equipment does not fall below a certain temperature during the winter months, have been sponsored at a cost of about €1,500 each by Kare Plus, the Wexford-founded company which provides home care services as well as staff to nursing homes and residential settings.

Marketing executive Shannon Byrne said the idea for the defibrillators came about during Irish Heart Month in September when staff spoke about doing something worthwhile from a health point of view for the local community.

"Kare Plus received so much help and support from the community, especially during Covid, and we talked about we could do to give back in a way that would help everyone.

"These defibrillators will be accessible to everyone 24/7 in the event of an emergency, by ringing 999 to get the access code. We consulted with the Irish Heart Foundation and received advice on the best defibrillators to get”.

McCabe’s Pharmacy gave permission for one of the defibrillators to be installed on the wall of its premises at the top of Anne Street while the second one is on the wall of Kare Plus in Crescent Quay, where the firm’s headquarters is located.

The company whose directors are the Wexford trio Michael Hayes, Paul Hayes and Kirk Robinson, is providing community defibrillators across Ireland in the the locations in which it operates including Kilkenny, Clonmel, Waterford, Limerick, Kerry, Galway and Dublin.

Founded three years ago, Kare Plus has expanded rapidly and now has eight offices around the country with plans to have a network of up to 25 within the next two years and is proposing to install public defibrillators in all of the towns involved.