Community shocked by sudden death of 

TRIBUTES have poured following the untimely passing of Nod Thiraphol Sriprakho Dunne (20).

Although living in Thailand since 2020, the popular young man was very involved in the community of Gorey while he lived here.

He studied at Creagh College and completed his Leaving Cert in 2017, and made plans to study at visual communications at Waterford Institute of Technology before going to Thailand.

He trained with Gorey Boxing Club from the age of 13 to 16 and was remembered there for being very honest and game for anything that came before him.

A spokesperson for the club described him as a likeable young man, saying that everyone got on with him.

Although he joined as a teenager, he would spar with others beyond his own league in order to get better at the sport.

Nod’s friends left tributes on his social media accounts at the weekend, all remembering him for his smile and how much he loved to laugh and have fun.

Cllr Andrew Bolger who was a few years ahead of Rod in school described him as a well liked young man who had a huge group of friends.

Creagh College, Gorey Boxing Club and Cllr Bogler all extended sympathies to Rod’s family Suk, Fran and Adam.