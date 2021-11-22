Community raises €56,000 in six days for woman battling cancer a second time

A MAN from Enniscorthy has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his wife’s cancer treatment as she battles the illness for a second time

Sean O’Gorman, from Caim, set up the page on the online fundraising platform under the title ‘Stacie vs Cancer Part II’ and within six days it had raised €56,482 of the €100,000 target goal.

On the page, Sean describes his wife, Stacie Smyth (37), as “the kindest, funniest, most beautiful soul. She is a hugely positive force in the world and brings light and happiness to everyone who has the pleasure of knowing her.”

He said Stacie is a super proud dog-mam to Paco, Sean Jnr, Cooper, and Oscar, “her family of rescued fur babies who, without her, would have not had their happily ever after”.

Pre-cancer, Stacie dedicated her life to social work, fighting for people who couldn’t fight for themselves.

Stacie was diagnosed with cervical cancer in October 2018, shortly after her magical wedding to Sean in June of that year. The couple had also just bought their first home in Blanchardstown. Stacie underwent chemo-radiation, brachytherapy, and two surgeries.

Stacie’s cancer returned in September 2021 and, unfortunately, Ireland doesn’t have the resources needed to treat it so now Stacie is taking her fight international.

Stacie’s family and medical team are currently in discussions with several leading oncologists in Europe and the US and are close to confirming a plan of action.

They are looking at every option including specialized surgery, chemotherapy, cutting-edge stem cell therapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies – all of which are unavailable in Ireland.

The costs involved will be substantial and the money raised through the GoFundMe campaign will help Stacie get the treatment she needs.

Ever single donation, no matter how small, is very much appreciated and any funds remaining after Stacie has her treatment will be donated directly to other Irish fundraisers facing similarly heart-breaking circumstances.

In heartfelt note of appreciation on the GoFundMe page Sean said: “Thank you so very much. Together, you’re are making the impossible a reality and we cannot thank you enough.”