Community ‘numbed’ by death of Wexford County Council worker Billy during Storm Eunice

Debris remains on the road on the scene where a local Wexford county council worker was killed by a falling tree Picture by Owen Breslin

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Wexford County Council worker who lost his life after being struck by a falling tree near the Wexford-Wicklow border as the country was battered by Storm Eunice this morning.

A member of the local authority’s roads crew, Billy Kinsella (59) was fatally injured at Ballythomas while trying to clear fallen trees and debris from the road with a colleague a short distance from his home at Clonroe and a stone’s throw from the Wexford-Wicklow border.

In a statement, Wexford County Council confirmed the tragic news, saying: “It is with deep regret and sadness that Wexford County Council confirms that one of our employees was fatally injured earlier today in a workplace accident. The accident occurred as the employee attended the scene of a fallen tree in the North Wexford area.

“The employee’s family, An Garda Síochána and the Health and Safety Authority have been informed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family, work colleagues and friends at this very difficult time.”

A neighbour of Mr Kinsella, local Fine Gael councillor Anthony Donohoe said that the community was shell-shocked by the news.

"The entire community is just numb,” he said. “I’m just heading up to the scene myself now. Billy would have been well-known locally and his family are well-known and well respected. It’s just devastating for his wife Rita and his son Conor.

"Billy was such a nice man. If there was anything he could do to help you he would. The family would be very involved in GAA locally and his son Conor is a promising young footballer. It’s hard to put into words the sadness.”

Independent councillor Ger Carthy, who works for the National Ambulance Service as Ambulance Officer for Co Wexford added: “On behalf of the emergency services, I’d like to offer my deepest sympathies to the family of a council colleague in North Wexford. It’s a terrible loss.

"I’d also like to acknowledge the work of the Emergency Services in what was another extreme weather event, working in extremely difficult conditions.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien TD also expressed his sympathies, saying: “Very sad news coming from Wexford as a Wexford County Council employee was fatally injured during Storm Eunice.

“I want to extend my deepest sympathies to their family, friends and colleagues at this horrifically sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”