Community in shock following death of popular dad in County Wexford

Stock image of an ambulance.

Stock image of an ambulance.

Brendan Keane

THE gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident in the Kiltealy area of County Wexford following reports that a man in his early 50s had passed away.

The man, who was a dad and very popular in the community, was found deceased at around 1 p.m. on Monday, November 22.

He was removed from the scene to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

A spokesperson for Enniscorthy Gardaí confirmed they received a report about the incident and said it’s the man was working on a house at the time of the incident and that it appears he died from natural causes.

The garda said the man had moved away from his colleagues and when he failed to return they looked for him and discovered him on the ground.

Locals described the incident as “an absolute tragedy” and “a terrible shock to the entire community”.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy are continuing.

