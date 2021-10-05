Community gets reconnected on the Prom

Enniscorthy Sustainable group hosted a Reconnecting Community event on the Prom. Cllr. Barbara Ann Murphy, chair of Wexford Co. Council and Derek Doyle, chair of Slaney Cycling Club and Kevin Davitt, secretary SSC.

THE Enniscorthy Sustainable Community group hosted an event on the Promenade in the town aimed at encouraging people to get involved in their local community.

The ‘Reconnecting Community’ event was specifically aimed at encouraging people to become involved in the community by joining local groups based in the Enniscorthy area.

The free event showcased some of the wide range of excellent local organisations in the locality and also afforded people the chance to consider taking up a new hobby.

The organisers highlighted the fact that “one of the key ingredients to a long life is involvement in community” and after so long apart the group organised the event to help people get reconnected again.

A number of different organisations were represented at the event including the Red Cross, PulsePoint, Enniscorthy Tidy Towns, Meals on Wheels, Enniscorthy Toastmasters, 3CEA, Enniscorthy Community Allotments, the Enniscorthy Defibrillator Initiative, the Iris Electric Vehicle Owners Assocation and Slaney Cycling Club.

Those visiting the event got to find out information about sustainable and environmental friendly initiatives including getting an insight into solar panels, retrofitting and electric cars.

The organisers were delighted with how the event went and there was a great positive vibe about the day and the fact the weather was fine added to the upbeat nature of the initiative.