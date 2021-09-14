Community call for help in cleaning ‘garbage patch’

Premium
The cleanliness of our beaches, of our coastal areas, is something which the people of Wexford are quite rightly proud of. From the pristine sands of Curracloe to the spotless environs of Ballymoney the county boasts some of the best, most well-looked after, beaches in Ireland. Yet, there is one coastal area, one lengthy stretch of beach in the south of the county which bears no resemblance to its neighbouring cousins. This 10k stretch of coastline is littered with rubbish of all types, has been left to fester while other areas receive regular, tender, love and care.
Ballyteige Burrow, which lies between Kilmore Quay and Cullenstown Strand, is a vast expanse, an isolated part of the coastline which is mostly frequented by those living in the area. Jimmy Kielthy is one such person. A retired fisherman and former member of the Coast Guard he continues to walks this beach and he doesn’t like what he sees. “There is nothing I enjoy more than walking on Ballyteigue beach, but what I hate to see are the piles of rubbish all along the beach and the dunes,” he says. “I must congratulate the people from the local community, the Community Employment workers and council employees for their tremendous effort in the immediate area; but it’s the part further up the beach I'm referring to.”
The problem, says Jimmy, is access. Reaching those parts of the beach, the ones further along, is not easy. You can walk, you can drive down the bumpy Furlong’s Road, but once you collect the rubbish, gather it in nice tidy piles there is no way of getting it back out. “The beach is over 10k long to the estuary in Cullenstown and the only access is at Kilmore Quay,” says Jimmy. “The only way to solve the problem is by using an all-terrain vehicle. During my time in the Coast Guard there were occasions when we had to travel up the beach, four, five or six miles to free baby seals and all different kind of sea birds from netting and other debris. And it gave us great satisfaction to see those wild creatures go free again.”
Gerry Forde is the Senior Engineer in Wexford County Council’s Environment Department and says he is well aware of the issues at Ballyteigue. “There’s a number of coastal areas which have issues with rubbish, what we’re trying to do is to educate people to bring their rubbish home with them. We do monitor this area fairly regularly and we have an environment clean-up crew who visit every stretch of beach in the county every fortnight. With regards to quad bikes we do have vehicles like that available but they require training to operate and we would be reluctant to hand them over to members of the public.”
However, Jimmy says that during his time with the Coast Guard he regularly used a quad bike, furthermore he says he is willing to organise clean-ups of the area without asking for anything in return. “As a member of the Coast Guard you are trained to the highest standards on how to use these vehicles and I have the certificate to prove it. I have approached WCC in the past to see would they supply me with such a vehicle; myself and a few more people would have gladly given up our time to transport this unsightly rubbish to Kilmore Quay for collection but I'm afraid it fell on deaf ears. Unfortunately there doesn't seem to be a solution to this problem so it looks like we may live with it.”
In an effort to highlight the extent of the problems at Ballyteigue Jimmy and I travel down the aforementioned Furlong’s Road, a road only in name, and enter the beach through a nearby access point. Even here, approximately 2k from Kilmore Quay the beach is littered with rubbish. Within minutes we encounter the obligatory abandoned camp-site, its occupants adopting a scorched earth policy. Beer bottles, many full, are strewn across the grass alongside litter and what looks to be a partially burned duvet. There’s no telling how long this has been here, Jimmy says it’s been a while since he himself came this way. But everywhere we look there are discarded bottles, litter, plastics, we find an old slipper, a child’s shoe, and, most pertinently, the obligatory lobster pots.
Washed up on shore having been lost at sea, these pots are everywhere, entangled in batches of ten more more, left to rust in the afternoon sun. Previously Jimmy would return these pots to their owners or, failing that, send them to be recycled. Now, not only do they lie dormant, they also pose a potential danger to native wildlife, to seals, to hares, to any animal who comes to investigate and becomes trapped. Almost everything we encounter can be recycled, all the plastics and waste could be reused if they could only be removed from the beach. Because therein lies the problem. Jimmy is ready and willing to volunteer his time and effort free of charge, to keep this beach clean, but he can’t do it on foot. Furlong’s Road is the only nearby access point and the further you walk the further you have to walk back, no mean feat when you’re laden down with lobster pots.
Councillor Jim Codd has been campaigning on Jimmy’s behalf since being elected, he has seen for himself how bad the beach at Ballytegiue is and contests that it’s even worse at the other end, at Cullenstown Strand. “The coastline that runs from Kilmore Quay to Cullenstown is heavily littered, particularly at the bottom of the Burrow where the tides meet at Cullenstown,” says Cllr Codd. “Jimmy has done incredible work collecting waste there and I would encourage Wexford County Council (WCC) to support him in his endeavours. People like Jimmy, who’ll go out in all weathers and undertake this mammoth task, are few and far between and he needs to be acknowledged and supported. I’ve called for him to be supported in previous meetings and I’ll be calling for it again.”
One other member of the local community, who asked not to be named, said there was an appetite among the public to keep the beach clean, but without proper assistance they can’t carry out the necessary work. “It’s sad in a sense to see what’s happening there, and the further up you go the worse it gets, we call it the garbage patch,” they said. “A lot of people walk along that beach and try and help by gathering rubbish and leaving it at the entrance to Furlong’s Road but the council don’t collect it. I think the locals and the community need some sort of incentive to gather the rubbish, if they knew it was going to be collected they could organise regular clean ups. As it is they gather it up and it’s left there and the birds just end up picking at it. Even if the council could organise regular collections, provide bags and leave it to the public to do the work; have designated areas where you could leave the rubbish, it would be a fantastic initiative for the community.”