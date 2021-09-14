Community call for help in cleaning ‘garbage patch’

The cleanliness of our beaches, of our coastal areas, is something which the people of Wexford are quite rightly proud of. From the pristine sands of Curracloe to the spotless environs of Ballymoney the county boasts some of the best, most well-looked after, beaches in Ireland. Yet, there is one coastal area, one lengthy stretch of beach in the south of the county which bears no resemblance to its neighbouring cousins. This 10k stretch of coastline is littered with rubbish of all types, has been left to fester while other areas receive regular, tender, love and care.

Ballyteige Burrow, which lies between Kilmore Quay and Cullenstown Strand, is a vast expanse, an isolated part of the coastline which is mostly frequented by those living in the area. Jimmy Kielthy is one such person. A retired fisherman and former member of the Coast Guard he continues to walks this beach and he doesn’t like what he sees. “There is nothing I enjoy more than walking on Ballyteigue beach, but what I hate to see are the piles of rubbish all along the beach and the dunes,” he says. “I must congratulate the people from the local community, the Community Employment workers and council employees for their tremendous effort in the immediate area; but it’s the part further up the beach I'm referring to.”

The problem, says Jimmy, is access. Reaching those parts of the beach, the ones further along, is not easy. You can walk, you can drive down the bumpy Furlong’s Road, but once you collect the rubbish, gather it in nice tidy piles there is no way of getting it back out. “The beach is over 10k long to the estuary in Cullenstown and the only access is at Kilmore Quay,” says Jimmy. “The only way to solve the problem is by using an all-terrain vehicle. During my time in the Coast Guard there were occasions when we had to travel up the beach, four, five or six miles to free baby seals and all different kind of sea birds from netting and other debris. And it gave us great satisfaction to see those wild creatures go free again.”