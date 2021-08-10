Communities sick of picking up rubbish

THE Council is awaiting advice on odour issues coming from the compost plant in Clogh, cllrs at the July meeting heard.

Raised by Cllr Diarmuid Devereux, the environment spokesperson said that a notice is being prepared under the Air Pollution Act.

The matter had been referred to council solicitor to make sure the notice is robust enough and enforceable and the council will await that advice but will be progressing.

Cllr Devereux thanked the environment section for how they engaged with local people on the matter.

Cllr Mary Farrell raised the issue of bins, signs and bottle banks that were adding to an overall issue with rubbish particularly in coastal areas.

‘We’re all constantly bringing it up about having the bottle banks emptied on a more regular basis in the summer but I can’t understand why it’s not possible to empty them on a Friday and again on a Monday. It’s ridiculous and beggars belief when we have these busy holiday weekends with thousands of people around.

‘Education and awareness seems to go out the window because people are dropping bags of rubbish. I would suggest that we at least put signs up asking people not to leave it assuming it’ll be picked up. Whether we need extra bins or more regular lifts, at the moment you’ve birds and dogs are ripping bags apart and you’ve nothing only rubbish all over the place.

‘I don’t accept that the provider doesn’t have enough lorries, that would be fine off-peak season or in an inland area but on the coast, we’re inundated especially with this unprecedented weather, the rubbish being left behind is atrocious. Communities are blue in the face of picking up bags of rubbish left beside bins and I won’t stop harping on about it every year’.

Cllr Anthony Donohoe agreed and suggested that the rubbish collection company be contacted about more bins and finding a solution.

Cllr Willie Kavanagh agreed on more bins and said that particularly at seaside resorts, people are not bringing their rubbish with them but have been dumping in the nearest dyke or ditch.

It was agreed that the council would look at the matter to see what could be done, and this would be reported back to councillors.