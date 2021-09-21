Wexford

Communication breakdown as councillors and officials at odds

Relationship between elected representatives and officials said to be ‘the worst in 40 years’

Cllr,Barbara Anne Murphy Chairman of Wexford County Council gets the the 1st meeting since the pandemic in the Street of Wexford County Hall with Mr.Eamonn Hore DIRECTOR of SERVICES WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL Expand
Padraig Byrne

ALTHOUGH elected reps and council officials were back in the same room for the first time in over a year at last week’s meeting of Wexford County Council, rarely, if ever, have they been so far apart. An extremely noticeable rift has developed between officials in various departments and councillors in recent week, leading some long-serving councillors and council employees to remark that it had festered into the worst relationship between both sides of the house they’d ever encountered.

The frustrations of councillor after councillor echoed around the cavernous walls of the temporary, socially distanced council chamber set up in The Street at the council’s Carricklawn HQ. Elected members from every spectrum of the political rainbow directed the same opinion towards officials at the top table – the system is broken and something needs to be done.

The frustrations of the councillors are three-fold. Firstly, anger has been bubbling away under the surface for quite a while in relation to a perceived heavy-handedness from officials when it comes to GDPR compliance. They feel that they are being hamstrung when trying to carry out their function and make representations for constituents.

