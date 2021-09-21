Communication breakdown as councillors and officials at odds

ALTHOUGH elected reps and council officials were back in the same room for the first time in over a year at last week’s meeting of Wexford County Council, rarely, if ever, have they been so far apart. An extremely noticeable rift has developed between officials in various departments and councillors in recent week, leading some long-serving councillors and council employees to remark that it had festered into the worst relationship between both sides of the house they’d ever encountered.

The frustrations of councillor after councillor echoed around the cavernous walls of the temporary, socially distanced council chamber set up in The Street at the council’s Carricklawn HQ. Elected members from every spectrum of the political rainbow directed the same opinion towards officials at the top table – the system is broken and something needs to be done.

The frustrations of the councillors are three-fold. Firstly, anger has been bubbling away under the surface for quite a while in relation to a perceived heavy-handedness from officials when it comes to GDPR compliance. They feel that they are being hamstrung when trying to carry out their function and make representations for constituents.

Secondly, members are not happy with the introduction of a new “member’s portal” where they can log complaints and issues and make representations to relevant departments. The idea was that members would use the portal, rather than the old system of picking up the phone to the relevant officials to seek answers. However, it seems that uptake on this has been minimal, with even the Cathaoirleach of the Council Barbara Anne Murphy point blank refusing to use the new system.

“Politics is about people,” she said. “I like to pick up the phone and talk to people and that’s how I will continue to do things. If that means I won’t be on the council again, then I won’t be on the council again. This situation can’t continue.”

Thirdly, and perhaps the issue that has brought things to a head most, is major decisions being taken in relation to road layouts across Wexford town in recent months, despite the objections of the elected members in the Borough. Consequently, the members say they’ve had to listen to endless complaints from constituents on work carried out and traffic implications, despite the fact that they had voiced their objections and were told it was “an executive function” in which they could have no part.

Having been extremely vocal on this particular issue in the past, veteran Independent councillor Davy Hynes said: “I’ve never felt so disrespected. What the officials don’t realise is that the people in this room will have to go for re-election and the people and traders of Wexford are not happy. When these people get angry about the decisions, it’s not the officials’ doors that they go knocking on. We need to have this out and sort it, otherwise we’re no better than the Russians the way things are being done around here!”

While maybe not quite as forthright in his comments, speaking on the same issue Cllr Tom Forde said that “councillors were dismissed and told that their input doesn’t matter” before changes were made to which “no member agreed”.

The breakdown in communication between officials and members was the subject of a motion from Cllr Hynes, Cllr Tom Forde and Cllr Leonard Kelly within the same meeting. They called for an urgent review of local authorities protocol “regarding executives making decisions that disregard elected members”.

It quickly became clear that the motion was representative of how a lot of the members felt.

Occupying the Chief Executive’s chair while Tom Enright was at a special housing meeting and Tony Larkin was on annual leave, long-serving Director of Services Eamonn Hore said that he hadn’t seen “frustration like this in all my 40 years with the council”.

“In all the years I’ve worked here, I’ve always felt that the officials had a great relationship with the members,” he said. “I’m surprised at some of the frustration being expressed here today and I don’t feel it at all from our end.”

It was certainly visible on the councillors’ end. Far from being a grievance solely borne by the Wexford councillors, members from all areas voiced their anger at the current state of play. Cllr John Fleming said “the whole system needs to looked at”, while Cllr Michael Whelan said that members were “feeling ignored since April or May”.

Always quite measured in his approach, Cllr Cathal Byrne highlighted the extent of the problem with the members’ portal.

“Sometimes you’re left waiting six or seven weeks for a response that just tells you that it’s been forwarded to an officer in the relevant department before asking you to close off the complaint,” he said. “It takes six weeks to get a response that basically says ‘we’re looking into it’. For me, that’s simply not good enough.”

Cllr Fleming said that, through the portal, he had been directed to close off a complaint in relation to illegal dumping after receiving an email which simply stated the case had been referred to the environment department. “How can I close it off when I don’t know if somebody is on their way to sort it out or if it’s been done or what the story is?” He asked.

Several councillors, including as previously mentioned the Cathaoirleach, indicated that they had no intention of using the members’ portal.

County Secretary and Head of Communications for Wexford County Council David Minogue took a similar line to Mr Hore when addressing the angry members.

“I’m 37 years working for the council and I find it very disappointing that the members feel that they are being in some way ‘left out’,” he said. “There’s no intention to keep members in the dark. If the system is causing frustration, we will fix it. In relation to Section 40 (GDPR issues), we have to have evidence that you have the permission of the client to act on their behalf, but it’s ticking a box. It couldn’t be simpler. If there are further concerns over communication between councillors and officials, I think there’s a meeting arranged for the 30th of this month.”

It seemed that Mr Minogue had some concerns over how public this rift between members and officials had become. He particularly referenced the Wexford town councillors frustration at being discarded from having an input into vital road traffic decisions in town.

“I think there’s been a lot of social commentary around some of this and what’s a reserve function and what’s an executive function. You’ll know that as officials, we don’t pull out the executive function card too often, but there are times when we have to do that. Just like there are times when you as councillors have to do it. I think everybody in this organisation wants to work together. If communication has broken down, I’m the Head of Communications and it’s my job to fix it.”

Despite these assurances, there wasn’t too much optimism among the councillors after the meeting. One remarked privately that the officials now seemed to be “running the show” and that “it’s the tail that’s wagging the dog”.

Equally, the assurances will come as cold comfort to Wexford councillors in particular, who will return to fielding complaints over decisions that they were not afforded on input into.