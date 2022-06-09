Colleagues and friends pay tribute to ‘outstanding school leader’ Colm Kehoe

An outstanding, dedicated and modest leader is how colleagues and students will remember Colm Kehoe, the founding principal of Educate Together Secondary School Wicklow, who died suddenly at his home in Gorey on Saturday, June 4.

It was his qualities as a leader that allowed Colm to lead the establishment of the Educate Together Secondary School (ETSS) Wicklow in recent years. He was appointed principal of ETSS Wicklow in May 2019, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his work in education in Ireland and abroad. He invested huge time, skill and hard work to build a wonderful team of staff and a strong school community in the new school.

Colm’s commitment to his role remained as strong as ever once the school opened its doors. Within months of opening the school, he established the Wicklow Model United Nations, inviting students from around the region to ETSS Wicklow to discuss global issues and develop leadership and other important skills. He then successfully moved this initiative online, providing important engagement and connections for students during the pandemic and ensuring continuity of learning. He also created the first all-Ireland Educate Together debating competition and engaged the whole national Educate Together second-level school network in this uplifting and educational online event.

CEO of ETSS Wicklow, Emer Nowlan said they were all ‘shocked and deeply saddened’ to learn of Colm’s death.

“Colm was an outstanding school leader – his dedication to young people and passion for student-centred learning were clearly visible to all who knew him. In three short years, Colm has built a vibrant, happy school community in ETSS Wicklow, where students are at the centre of everything, and educational innovation and creativity are the norm. And every step of the way, Colm put students first – his quiet modesty was in contrast to his enormous achievements as an educator and school principal,” she said.

Chair of the Board of Management of Wicklow ETSS, Danny Haskins, expressed the profound sadness of the whole school community on the loss of Colm.

“As the leader of our new school community, Colm built strong relationships with students, parents, staff and board members over the past three years, and we are devastated at his loss. He was a committed professional, a highly-valued colleague and a much-loved teacher who brought Educate Together’s student-centred and democratic ethos to life in ETSS Wicklow over the past three years.”

Colm will be deeply missed by his loving mother Elizabeth; his wonderful sister Cecilia; his loving brothers Ciaran and Adrian; and Sandra, Daragh, Abeigh and Katie. He will be sadly missed by his aunts and uncles, all his cousins, his extended family, neighbours, colleagues, students and his wide circle of friends.

Colm’s remains will be reposing at his family residence in Tramore Heights, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, with prayers at 5 p.m. All are welcome.

Colm's Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday June 12, at 12 p.m. at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Declan's Cemetery.