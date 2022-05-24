Alan Ryan, Project Manager at the new entrance of the Colclough Walled Garden.

Colclough Walled Garden has signed a licence agreement to restore Jenkinstown Gardens in north Kilkenny with Coillte.

“It’s owned by Coillte. There is a car park, toilet facilities, a popular walking trail, but the walled garden was there in ruins but when Coillte saw what we did here they asked us if we’d be interested in doing Jenkinstown,” said Colclough Gardens manager, Alan Ryan.

Last summer Ryan, head gardener David Bawden and the Colclough staff travelled to the Kilkenny garden and saw the potential of the place.

The three acre site is different in shape, with a partially demolished house.

“We looked at the old historical maps and we felt that paths system be intact under the ground. It was in use up until the1930s. We felt that like a lot of these old places, that the doors were just closed on it and nature took over.”

A mini digger was sourced and the staff uncovered 90pc of the original path system a few inches below the ground.

“That saved a huge amount of expense. We made rapid progress over those two weeks. We’ve been thinking abut the logistics about how to replant it.”

14 Sika deer attract people to the woods.

“We felt that to keep the deer would be essential to the success of the project. It presents a challenge of presenting a garden when you have deer.”

People will be able to get a better look at the deer who will be kept in a large enclosure during the day time, before being free to roam in the evening and night.

“One third of the garden will be given to the deer. It will be fenced and gates can open and close.”

Their love of apples will keep them on site, Ryan says.

“The next couple of months will be the planning of plants. We plan to go from seed into the ground, which will require over 15,000 plants.”

Aiming to plant next spring, Ryan said several funding applications have gone in for various aspects of it.

“Like here the idea is to open it on a similar model a a visitor attraction. Charge an admission to generate an income, but producing fruit, flower and vegetables where people can see them.”