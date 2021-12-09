Coláiste Bríde student scoops overall win in Junk Kouture grand final

Alicia Rostermundt of Coláiste Bride, Enniscorthy has won the overall Junk Kouture title for 2021 for her 'Iconoclastic Fantastic' design.

A Coláiste Bríde Enniscorthy student has been announced as the overall winner of this year’s Junk Kouture final at a ceremony televised by RTE on Thursday night.

Alicia Rostermundt won for her amazing design ‘Iconoclastic Fantastic’’ beating off stiff competition from right across Ireland.

Presentation College Wexford were also among the winners, with their entry ‘Got Milk?’ – from a trio of Dara Kelly, Leah Cassidy and Rachel Furlong – winning the ‘Glamour Award’.

It is the first time that a County Wexford student has won the top prize at the prestigious student fashion award, with her school Coláiste Bríde leading the tributes to Alicia on social media on Thursday night.

"Congratulations Alicia, an absolutely amazing achievement. All in Coláiste Bríde are very proud of you. Very well done too to her teacher Frances Kervick,” the school said in a tweet on Thursday night.

Now in its eleventh year, a spokesperson for Junk Kouture said that this year provided no shortage of originality the recycled fashion contest.

“While it has been a challenging year for everyone, finalists didn’t let anything derail their bid for Junk Kouture glory and the incredible attention to detail, inspiring backstories and innovative use of what anyone else might consider old rubbish means viewers at home will be in for a truly spectacular show.

“The show makes its return to TV screens for a second year running, in a re-designed format due to Covid-19. The broadcast of the Junk Kouture final by RTÉ enables these talented young people to express themselves to a wider audience while embracing sustainable habits and becoming the future change makers of our world”.

