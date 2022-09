A fundraising coffee morning will take place in Bunclody on Saturday.

A fundraising coffee morning will take place in Bunclody this coming weekend to raise money for the people of Pakistan.

The event will take place at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday morning at the hall beside St Mary’s Church.

Reverend Trevor Sargent said the event is being organised to help those affected by the flood disaster ongoing in the country.

It’s hoped that members of the local Pakistani community will also be in attendance at the event and everyone in the community is encouraged to attend.