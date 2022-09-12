Coastwatch survey begins this week along Wexford's coastline

The state of our coastlines will be examined over the next month in an annual survey which is open to members of the public across the county. Starting on Thursday, September 15 and running until October 15, the survey is carried out by specially-appointed coordinators who can be contacted if you wish to take part.

All your survey results will be fed into Trinity College to produce a current and accurate overview of the state of our coastline. These scientific results are shared with the relevant organisations with the intention that they be put to good environmental use. Mick Berry is the coordinator for south Wexford and he said that, essentially, the survey is an opportunity to learn about coastal life in a relaxed and enjoyable setting.

“It's a great couple of hours of fun. Parents can bring their kids and teach them about the seashore,” said Mick. “There will be Coastwatch demonstrations in Wexford every Saturday until October 15 when the survey ends, the time and place of these will be determined by demand, weather and low tide times.

"We would ask local kayakers to join the Coastwatch survey 2022 for areas which aren’t easily accessed by foot and to check seagrass beds and honeycomb reefs.”

To sign up, visit www.coastwatch.org or contact Mick and Karin Dubsky for further information kdubsky@coastwatch.org, mickthewren@gmail.com