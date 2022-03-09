Co Wexford shop sells €122,334 winning EuroMillions ticket

DESPITE the wet and windy day, one lucky punter will be walking on air today having scooped €122,344 on Tuesday night’s EuroMillions draw.

Players in the north of the county are being urged to check their tickets carefully after last night’s draw, with someone having managed to match five numbers and one lucky star. Those numbers were 12, 18, 21, 25, 31 and lucky stars 02 and 09.

The shop that sold the winning ticket is developing a reputation as being somewhat of a lucky reputation too. This is the latest big money win for Hammel’s Centra in Kilmuckridge, where they saw a €108,000 win on the National Lottery in January of last year and a €500,000 EuroMillions win in December of 2020.

Store owner Shay Hammell was thrilled to hear that one of his customers was the biggest winner in Tuesday night’s draw: “The entire team working in the store will be delighted to hear that one of our customers has come into some good luck! Back in December 2020, we had another big EuroMillions win when we sold a ticket worth €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus draw. It’s great to hear of another customer now enjoying a big win.

"I’m sure we’ll see lots of our locals eager to check their tickets now as news spreads around the town – we wish the winner all the very best and hope they realise soon just how much their ticket is now worth!”

The Wexford winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €122,344, and keep it safe. The winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.