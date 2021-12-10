Co Wexford sees six Covid related deaths in an eight week period

THE latest data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that Co Wexford saw six Covid related deaths in an eight week period in October and November.

The figures show that 155 Covid related deaths have occurred in Wexford since the pandemic began, six of which took place in the weeks from October 1 to November 26. The median age of those who died in Co Wexford is 82.

Meanwhile, the latest localised Covid-19 data shows that there’s been an increase in incidence rates of the virus in nearly all Wexford districts in the past week.

Two districts in the county recorded 14 day incidence rates which are above the national average rate of 1,355.1 per 100,000 population.

Figures covering the two week period from November 23 to December 6 show that Gorey’s 14 day incidence rate increased to 1,425 per 100,000 population, having seen 390 new cases of the virus, while the incidence rate in New Ross rose to 1,366.1 per 100,000 population.

Meanwhile, the highest number of new cases in that two week period was recorded in the Wexford Borough District with 391, however, it managed to stay just below the national incidence rate at 1,343 per 100,000 population.

Case numbers and incidence rates both saw a slight rise in Enniscorthy with 356 new cases and a rate of 1,306. The same was true of Rosslare with 276 new cases and a rate of 1,281.3 and Kilmuckridge with 212 new cases and a rate of 1,267.6.

The latest report from the HPSC shows that Wexford saw 915 new cases of Covid in the week from December 2 to 9, giving the Model County a seven day incidence rate of 611.1 – one which places us firmly mid-table in terms of rates around Ireland. There has, however, been a notable drop in our 5 day moving average of confirmed cases from 138 down to 116.

Thankfully, numbers are also beginning to fall at Wexford General Hospital. Having reached a high this week of 22 people hospitalised with Covid-19, this has now dropped to 13 with three people currently in ICU.