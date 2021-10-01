Co Wexford retains second lowest Covid incidence rate in Ireland

ALTHOUGH Wexford is still among the lowest counties in Ireland in terms of the incidence rate of Covid-19 at the moment, Wexford General Hospital remains comparatively busy.

The latest figures show that 11 people are hospitalised at Wexford General with the virus, while one person remains in critical care.

This comes despite the fact that the Model County has the second lowest seven day incidence rate of the virus, according to the latest data published by the HPSC. According to those figures, Wexford’s 7 day rate is currently 111.5, a figure only bettered by Wicklow with 100.4. In the period from September 22 to 28, Co Wexford saw 167 new Covid cases confirmed and our five day moving average now sits at 27.

The latest breakdown of Covid-19 cases by Local Electoral Area (LEA), focusing on the period from September 14 to 27, shows that the Kilmuckridge district has by far the highest 14 day incidence rate of the virus in the county with 400.6 per 100,000 population, having seen 67 new cases over that period.

Gorey saw 37 new cases and a rate of 135.3, Enniscorthy 76 and 278.9, Wexford 68 and 233.6, Rosslare 36 and 167.1 and finally New Ross saw 47 new cases and an incidence rate of 167.1.