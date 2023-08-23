Co Wexford petition to keep Gorey’s Market House in public ownership gathers momentum

Over 700 signatures have been collected for a petition calling on Gorey’s historic Market House to be kept in public ownership.

Members of the North Wexford Historical Society gathered outside Gorey Market House on Saturday from 10.30 am to 4pm, seeking signatures.

Concerns are growing that with the closure of a Tourist Information office earlier this summer, along with exhibition spaces in the listed building, that it may fall into disuse prompting calls for it to be sold.

Councillor Joe Sullivan signed the petition and called for clarity on the whereabouts of €429,000 that had been earmarked for Gorey Market House.

“Public ownership would mean that it’s not sold, or the Council doesn’t enter into a long-term lease arrangement, like say a 100-year lease, which would effectively be selling it by the back door,” said Cllr Sullivan.

The Tourist Office and exhibition area for local artists was closed in April. The move caused consternation locally coming into the summer tourist season.

The building now lies essentially vacant, and concerns are growing that with so little activity taking place, and no proposals to re-purpose the building in the short term, that a push might be made to sell it.

“When things go quiet for too long, there is a foreboding sense that something is going on in the background,” said Cllr Sullivan. In 2019, €429,000 was allocated under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) for the Market House but it is unclear where this money has gone, said Cllr Sullivan.

“I have made efforts at District Meetings, in correspondence with County Council officials, to find out the current location of that €429,000 and I am no further on in my endeavours, to find out has that money been held in a fund, or has it been used on some project? Or has it even been used at all? I don’t know where the current location of that money is,” said Cllr Sullivan.

“I asked at the last Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District meeting. I was told I would be informed. I asked to be informed, and I am still no further on,” said Cllr Sullivan.

Councillor Sullivan said they have been left in state of suspense as to the uncertain future of Gorey Market House. “I’m finding it very difficult to get updates as to what is exactly is going on,” he said.

“As far as I’m aware, no clear pathway has been announced or has been brought up for discussion, as to what we should do it. I would be wholly in support of retaining it in public ownership and I wouldn’t under any circumstances consider selling the Market House.”

The listed building has been central to Gorey’s Main Street since 1709, forming an important part of the town’s heritage.

“All we can do at this time as elected representatives, is retain, maintain it, and pass it on to the next generation in better condition than when we got it in,” said Cllr Sullivan.

Suggestions for a new role for the premises include a community hub, exhibition spaces, or a re-opened Tourism Office. The Gorey Guardian contacted Wexford County Council in relation to the €429,000.