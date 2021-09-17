THE latest localised figures published by the Department of Health show another drop in incidence rates of Covid-19 across Co Wexford. The breakdown by Local Electoral Area (LEA) for the week of August 31 to September 13 showed that Enniscorthy had the most new cases of the virus with 101, giving the town an incidence rate of 370.6 per 100,000 population.

Next highest was Gorey which saw 97 cases and a rate of 354.6, followed by Wexford on 67 with a rate of 230.1; New Ross on 48 with a rate of 173; Rosslare with 39 and a rate of 181.1 and finally Kilmuckridge with 37 new cases and a rate of 221.2.

Meanwhile, the latest figures published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that Co Wexford has the second lowest 7 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Ireland at 132.2. A rate only bettered by Wicklow on 71.6. Between September 9 and 15, the Model County saw 198 new cases of the virus.

There’s also been a slight drop in the number of Covid patients hospitalised at Wexford General, from 13 to 11, while two people remain in critical care.