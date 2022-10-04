Wexford

Cloughbawn AFC holds anniversary dinner dance

Katie Donohoe, Maureen Kehoe, Shelly Kehoe and Ricky Blackburn at Cloughbawn AFC Dinner Dance in the Riverside Park Hotel. Expand
Jim and Mary Redmond. Expand
Mags and Mark Ellix. Expand
Noel Roche and Nicole O'Dowd. Expand
Niamh Redmond with Sharon Loughran and Adrian Loughran. Expand
Declan Arthurs with Jimmy O&rsquo;Sullivan and Eleanor Redmond. Expand
Ger Arthurs with Breda and Beth Redmond. Expand
Assumpta Jordan with Harry Kehoe and Anne Kehoe. Expand
Assumpta Jordan, Harry Kehoe and Anne Kehoe at Cloughbawn AFC Dinner Dance in the Riverside Park Hotel. Expand

THERE was great excitement in the Riverside Park Hotel recently when Cloughbawn AFC held its annual dinner dance and awards ceremony.

However, this year was a little bit different because the event also served to mark a significant milestone in the history of the club as it celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The evening began with club chairman, Jim Redmond, welcoming everyone to the hotel for what was a very important event in the history of the club.

The MC for the night was Liam Spratt who interviewed some past players of the club and among the highlights of the night was a short interview with Jim Butler who was a founder member of the club 50 years ago.

The atmosphere on the night was extremely positive with everyone in relaxed and jovial mood. The clubs A and B teams were presented with the player of the year and goal of the season awards.

The player of the year award for a team was presented to Paidi Cullen while Noel Roche picked up the award for top goal scorer and goal of the season.

The B team player of the year was Aaron McManus with Darragh Furlong picking up the top goal scorer award while Gareth Murphy was acknowledged with the goal of the season award.

There were also special merit awards handed out on the night to Thomas ‘Fonz’ Kehoe and Willie Murphy for playing in every division in the Wexford league.

Among the most prestigious awards presented at such ceremonies are the club person of the year accolades and this year they went to James Redmond and Sean Doyle.

A spokesperson for the club: “It was a very special night for the club and there plenty of singing and dancing. It was a great celebration and well done to Jim Redmond who works very hard for the club and helped run the night.”
 

