Closure of Henrietta Street in Wexford to be extended

THE closure of Henrietta Street in the heart of Wexford town to traffic is to be extended until at least October 22, after an application from one of the businesses on the street met with the approval of the councillors. However, there was a notable trepidation among the members in relation to a second application from a Henrietta Street business to continue the pedestrianisation of the street at weekends going forward.

Henrietta Street was closed to traffic during the summer in a bid to support businesses in offering outdoor dining. A successful measure for the businesses involved, it did however meet with some criticism from members of the public who felt that the road closure removed a vital artery to Wexford’s quayfront and was responsible for traffic congestion elsewhere in town.

When the topic came up for discussion before the elected members of the Borough District, District Manager Angie Laffan pointed out that the current licence for the closure of the street was set to expire on September 30. She noted the two applications from a business, one to extend until the final relaxation of Covid restrictions on October 22 and the other to retain street closures at weekends thereafter.

While the councillors were unanimously in favour of extending the closure until October 22, a couple of them voiced their concerns in relation to anything beyond that. Independent councillor Davy Hynes in particular said that he wouldn’t be in favour of any further closures of the street, while Cllr Leonard Kelly stressed that the business was only looking for closures on Friday, Saturday and Sundays.

To conclude matters, the councillors agreed to grant the extension and to have a further discussion at the next meeting in relation to any further closure of Henrietta Street beyond October 22.