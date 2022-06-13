Clonhaston Manor in Enniscorthy goes on the market for almost €1m

Clonhaston Manor is one of the most impressive properties to go on the market in years.

A chance to live in stately splendour is on offer in County Wexford with one of the most well-known and historically significant houses in Enniscorthy going on the market.

Clonhaston Manor, located just three minutes from the town centre, is set on 3.41 hectares (8.43 acres) of grounds and is a veritable world of its own. The impressive grounds are sheltered by mature woodland.

Built as the residence of the Earl of Portsmouth in the late 18th century the property was extended in the interim and is now a luxurious five-bedroom home.

The property is being brought to the market by Sherry Fitzgerald who highlighted how it was originally a dairy farm with the land being carefully shaped and maintained.

“The walled garden entrusts complete immersion in the surrounding nature and catches the basking sun which the sunny southeast provides,” said a spokesperson for the auctioneering firm.

The majority of the original living quarters has been lovingly restored and renovated by the present owners resulting in a wonderful home that has been cherished by the family for over 30 years.

History is elegantly layered throughout the building as the earliest parts of the house, dating from 1763, meet open and inviting spaces renovated over the last 30 years.

However, the ‘old meets new’ is done extremely tastefully and all of the buildings intricate qualities are held together by the timeless classical principals of Georgian architecture.

The auctioneers highlighted how the property has been “exquisitely maintained and renovated in certain sections, keeping with the original design”.

The entrance hall is wide, welcoming and aristocratic in design while the three-storey design gives a bright and airy ground floor in which a stunning entrance hall introduces visitors to the sitting room and dining room.

“The sitting room to the right of the property has a welcoming fireplace, and the immediate sense of warmness and charm exuded from the room extends throughout the Manor thanks to the thick walls, deeply recessed sash windows, ceiling coving and architraves at ground level, and gently sloping ceilings above,” said the auctioneers.

The basement level is accessed via the back entrance through the splendid stone paved courtyard and the spacious kitchen connects to the food store which opens onto the hallway, connecting to the library, office, and spare bedroom.

Upstairs, there is a very elegant gallery landing connecting to four bedrooms, including the master suite.

The master bedroom, spacious and bright, is found in the right wing of the manor and an extensive dressing room and ensuite complements the master bedroom.

In addition to the five bedrooms the manor also boasts drawing, dining and sitting rooms along with a stunning coach yard.

“In all, Clonhaston Manor is rich with all the atmosphere you could imagine from a classic Georgian residence and is waiting for the next chapter in its long and charming history,” said the auctioneers.