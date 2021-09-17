Clonganny House to feature on RTE’s Selling Ireland’s Most Exclusive Homes

Clonganny House, the classical Georgian property in Ballygarrett, Gorey, is to feature on the final episode of RTE’s ‘Selling Ireland’s Most Exclusive Homes’.

The three-part series takes a look at some of the most exclusive homes currently on the market in Ireland and on Monday, Clonganny House owners Phillippe and Brona Brilliant take us on a tour of their gorgeous north Wexford property.

The current owners bought Clonganny House in 2013. After investing significantly in redecorating, electrics and the conversion of the stable yard into four private guest rooms, they opened their doors in 2015 with a part-time catering business that fit with their other jobs, Philippe operating a restaurant and Brona working from home on her IT consultancy. Before long, the pair had built a Brilliant brand in the field of Irish hospitality.

In 2019, their Hidden Ireland-listed Clonganny scooped the Georgina Campbell Best Country House Award and in 2020, they nabbed the accolade of Wexford’s Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant at the Irish Restaurant Awards.

A classical Georgian three-bay house, it has two main floors and a dormer attic level. It spans 6,565 sq ft, the equivalent floor space of six average three-bed semis. Outside, there’s the courtyard with four self-contained suites, a walled garden and a two-bed gate lodge, which the Brilliants operate on a short-let basis.

All the classical Georgian-era features are here with sash and case windows, shutters, hardwood floors, architraves, picture rails, flagstones, cornicing and ceiling roses. An unusual asset is the weather-slated front facade, covered with well-established Wisteria.

There’s the restaurant/dining room and drawing room, both of which include decorative period fireplaces. The inner hall opens into a commercial kitchen (including an Athanor cooking suite) and a family dining room/study. The west wing accessed from the dining room/study includes a sitting room, rear entrance, utility room and WC.

From here, a second staircase leads upstairs, with four bedrooms on the first floor, one ensuite, while another is laid out as a master suite with dressing room and bathroom. There is also a family bathroom here. The second-floor accommodation includes two further bedrooms, a living area and shower room.

Other houses to feature on Monday’s episode include:

Dyann House, County Kildare, a unique pink-painted country residence with an eclectic interior, fabulous equestrian facilities and comes complete with its own floating tenant – a pet swan!

If you’re looking to move to one of the most exclusive and expensive, parts of Dublin then 84 Ailesbury Road, Ballsbridge, a contemporary 4000 sq ft terraced house, may be the dream home for you.

Situated in a valley in the Dublin mountains is Glenasmole Lodge, an 18th century neo-Regency home originally built in 1790 which though near the city, enjoys splendid isolation on a 220 acre estate.

If you want to make your money go further then head up north. Legacurry Mill in Lisburn, Co Antrim offers the pinnacle of indulgence with a swimming pool, gym, sauna and even its own nightclub.

Oaklands House sits on 62 acres in Blessington, County Wicklow. It’s an immaculate country property beautifully located in the shadow of the Wicklow Mountains with gorgeous views across the lakes.

And finally to the Kingdom of Kerry, Long Lake House overlooking Kenmare Bay on the Ring of Kerry comes complete with – amongst many other things – its own freshwater lake and private boathouse.

Selling Ireland’s Most Exclusive Homes is broadcast on Monday September 20, on RTE Two at 9.30pm and is repeated on Wednesday September 22 on RTE One at 10.35pm.