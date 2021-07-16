Clonard Community Hub launches fundraising campaign ahead of opening

Launch of the High Meadows Community Hub Holiday Draw Fundraising Campaign on Thursday evening at the Hub. Back; Catherine Comer, Lisa Kavanagh, Marian O'Leary, Adam Kavanagh, David Martin. Front; Liam Hore, Sinead Hore, John Bolger, Shane Furlong and Caoimhe Hore.

The High Meadows Community Hub will be opening in the coming weeks and, to mark the occasion, it has launched a fundraising campaign with the most enticing of prizes.



Situated beside Clonard Church and behind the Fire Station, the High Meadows Community Hub will become a hive of activity for community organisations and youth development groups across Wexford town. This purpose-built venue contains a range of meeting and activity spaces which will be available to rent for groups from across Wexford.



Set up for the benefit of the community, the task now for those involved with the hub is raising the funds to pay the significant mortgage on the property.

Last week they launched the first of their fundraising initatives: a raffle to win, among other things, a €2,000 Holiday Voucher. The voucher can be used on any holiday of your choice, either for a staycation or a holiday further afield.

Tickets are available online through hUps://www.idonate.ie/raffle/HighMeadowsCommunityHubCLGHolidayDraw, through the High Meadows Community Hub Facebook Page or from any member of the 13th Wexford Scout Group who will be the anchor tenants in the new space.



It is hoped the venue, which has ample parking, will prove a real asset to many groups. If you are interested in renting the space you are advised to contact secretaryhighmeadows@gmail.com. For further information contact Marian O’Leary 086-8684672 marianoleary1@gmail.com.