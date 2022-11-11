Cllr Mary Farrell seeks to shed light on Christmas lighting in rural Wexford communities in face of rising energy costs

Councillor Mary Farrell sought to shed some light on plans for Christmas lighting in rural communities in the district this year.

At the October Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District meeting, Cllr Farrell said that she had been approached by three local groups in rural areas asking what the ‘general feeling’ about Christmas lights is for 2022. As lights in rural areas are usually funded by individuals and local businesses, and with energy costs rising, community groups responsible for organising the lights are in a tricky situation, she said.

“I think the fear is that is it going to be looked upon as waste, and also, they are wondering who is going to pay for it. Others are saying, ‘it is Christmas, we need to celebrate it’. So what is the general feeling out there?” she queried.

“In rural areas it is the local businesses that are the connection points who have agreed in the past to foot the bill.”

Chairperson councillor Donal Kenny said that while installation is the primary cost involved in lighting up Gorey Town due to the usage of LED lighting, it is still important to lead by example.

"We in Gorey are leading by example. We are going to cut back at different times. Instead of cutting them off at 1 a.m., we will cut them off at 10.30 p.m.” he said. “People want to see lights. It’s cheer, it's feel good factor. From people I am talking to, I think the lights have to go ahead. It’s the one thing the children look forward to.”

Cllr Farrell clarified that she was not suggesting that the lights should not go ahead.

"It’s not that I am saying we shouldn’t have them, it is the opposite. The difference with the communities is it’s individuals footing the bill,” she said.

Cllr Farrell said that community groups will be asking the businesses if they are agreeable to foot the bill this year and, if they are not, there may be sections of lights that wont work.

"Is there anything we can do to address this?” she asked.

District Manager Philip Knight said that the main thing that the Council can do to help is offer advice to such community groups.

"All we can do is advise. Most of our costs [in Gorey town] will be related to the installation of lights. That being said, there’s also the optics of this which is very important,” he said. “You want Christmas to continue to be a magical time and on the other hand, you want to be seen to be cutting back. Liz is heading up the Christmas lights committee with the Chairman and I think we will be looking quite seriously at cutting back from 1 a.m. until half 10 or 11.”

Director of Services Liz Hore said that the Climate Action Group could look at the possibility of getting LED lights for rural communities in 2023.