Cllr Mary Farrell hits out at online bullies after accusations levelled at her family on Facebook post

Simon Bourke

A Wexford councillor has opened up about her experiences of online bullying in the wake of a comment on social media which accused the councillor’s family of “intimidation” and “harassing authority”. Speaking at the monthly meeting of Wexford County Council (WCC) at Carricklawn, Councillor Mary Farrell said the comment, which related to a story published on The Wexford People’s Facebook page in July, had caused great upset for her and her family.

The story in question, posted on July 24 of this year, concerned touring companies putting up posters in Kilmuckridge and Cllr Farrell’s opposition to this practise. But while the councillor had no issue with the content of the story itself, the reaction to it had caused her to speak out. 

