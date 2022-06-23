Cllr Donal Kenny elected chair of Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District

Councillor Donal Kenny has taken on the role as the new Cathaoirleach of Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council following his election at the recent Annual General Meeting.

Meanwhile, Cllr Diarmuid Devereux will step into the role of Leas-Cathaoirleach.

Cllr Kenny’s name was put forward by Cllr Andrew Bolger and seconded by Cllr Willie Kavanagh. Cllr Oliver Walsh was proposed for the position by Cllr Devereux and seconded by Cllr Anthony Donohoe. Cllr Kenny was declared the winner by six votes to three.

"It is a huge honour for me to be Chairperson,” said Cllr Kenny following the election. “It is a position I didn’t think I would be anywhere near a few years ago.”

"I want to thank the team in Gorey, who have always been hugely helpful to me.”

Cllr Kenny also thanked his wife Helen and son Danny, who were present at the meeting.

In the election of Leas-Cathaoirleach, Cllr Devereux was proposed by Cllr Donohoe and seconded by Cllr Walsh. Cllr Mary Farrell was proposed by Cllr Kavanagh, a proposal seconded by Cllr Bolger. Cllr Devereux was declared winner by six votes to four.

Outgoing Cathaoirleach Cllr Pip Breen took the opportunity to thank everyone for their work, particularly in the face of the challenges that Covid brought. He also reflected on his time in the role, speaking about the ‘good and bad days’ that have occurred the past year. While the Creagh Water Treatment Plant failure and the Christmas Day flooding were some of the challenges mentioned, he said that February 19 was ‘the blackest day in a long time in north Wexford history’. This was the day when Gorey council worker Billy Kinsella from Clonroe died in the line of duty after being hit by a falling tree during Storm Eunice.

"To say it was a shock to everyone concerned would be putting it mildly,” said Cllr Breen. “My sympathies are still with his wife Rita, son Conor and their extended family.”

Cllr Breen also reflected on the lifting of Covid restrictions earlier in the year, which paved the way for the return of the St Patrick’s Day Festival – an event he called an ‘astounding success’.

The Ukrainian Ambassador’s visit to Gorey in late April was noted as a particularly poignant moment for Gorey by Cllr Breen, who labelled the war in Ukraine as ‘a blight and a black shadow over the whole of Europe’.

Lastly, Cllr Breen spoke of the success of the recent Polska Eire Festival.

"The Polish community is a huge asset to Gorey and they have integrated very well.”

Cllr Breen spoke of some important projects that were completed during his time as Cathaoirleach, including the Courtown Harbour Enhancement work and Boolavogue Garden. These projects and many others were highlighted in the following presentation made by District Manager Phillip Knight. The restoration of Blackwater Parish Hall, installation of outdoor seating, town murals and more were highlighted as big successes for the district.

Mr Knight thanked Cllr Breen for taking him ‘under his wing’ during his time as Cathaoirleach, along with Senior Staff Officer Liz Stanley, who he called ‘a fantastic asset to the Gorey-Kilmuckridge District’.