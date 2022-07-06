Clarity sought on delay to housing development in Gorey

Cllr Joe Sullivan said he was ‘basically begging Wexford County Council to bring this to a head’ said as he questioned the status of vacant houses at Tobair Mhuire at the recent Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Sullivan, who had raised the issue of the 12 vacant houses at previous meetings, said that you would have to have ‘a heart of stone’ to not feel for families who are waiting on housing.

"We have to move on,” he said. “I raised the issue of those being vacant at the April meeting.”

Helen Frayne from Wexford County Council’s Housing Department said that solicitors have been instructed to close a sale on the 12 units in the coming days.