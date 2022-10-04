Clare man pleads ‘not guilty’ as he faces trial for murder of young Wexford mother Sharon Bennett

Patrick Ballard has pleased not guilty to the murder of Sharon Bennett.

A County Clare man is due to go on trial on Wednesday accused of murdering young Wexford mother Sharon Bennett in Ennis last year.

Patrick Ballard (35), formerly of Ashfield Court Hotel, Ennis was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on Tuesday

He is charged with murdering Ms Bennett (29) in the Market area of Ennis on February 10, 2021.

When the registrar read the indictment to the accused and asked him how he was pleading, he replied: "Not guilty".

Addressing the jury panel, Mr Justice Paul Burns said that this matter arose out of an incident that occurred in Ennis on January 28, 2021 and that Ms Bennett died a number of weeks later on February 10.

The judge informed the jury panel that both Ms Bennett and Mr Ballard were living in Ennis at the time and that the matter had been investigated by officers from Shannon and Ennis Garda Stations.

Mr Justice Burns swore in a jury of seven men and five women to hear the trial, which will begin before him on Wednesday morning and is expected to last two weeks.

Mr Ballard and Ms Bennett were in a relationship at the time of the alleged murder. Ms Bennett was a mother of two girls, then aged nine and six, from a previous relationship.

A native of Blackstone, Duncormick, Ms Bennett was the daughter of PJ and Vicki Bennett. She had been living in Clare for nine years prior to her death. She was a former student of Rathangan national school and Bridgetown Vocational College.

She died at University Hospital Limerick on February 10 2021 and her remains were brought back to Wexford for her funeral. She was buried in Rathangan.