Civic awards night to be held in New Ross

A civic awards night will take place in New Ross on Thursday, April 21.

At a meeting of New Ross Municipal District the District Manager, Mick McCormack, told the members that a full list of all intended honourees will be brought to the members’ attention once all of the councillors have submitted their nominees to the council.

Mr McCormack said that when that is done contact will be made with the prospective recipients and it’s expected that a final list will then be presented to the councillors at their monthly meeting in April.

The members in attendance at the meeting were told the civic awards night will be held in the Brandon House Hotel.