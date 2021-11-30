Citizens Information Centre in Enniscorthy to close permanently

The Enniscorthy Citizens Information Centre will close its doors for the last time on Thursday, December 2 after it was decided the premises on Court Street were no longer suitable. Furthermore, South Leinster Citizens Information Services has been unable to secure funding for a new centre in the town of Enniscorthy. Information Officer for Enniscorthy, Marianne Murphy, said “We wish to thank all the services in Enniscorthy and the surrounding areas for all their assistance over the last number of years, the volunteers who gave their time, expertise and commitment to all our clients”

Development Manager for Wexford, Fiona Kearney, added, “Our priority is for the people of Enniscorthy to continue being able to access up to date, accurate and independent information, advice, assistance and advocacy on their rights and entitlements. This can be done by availing of our appointment, phone or email service in Wexford or Gorey. Whoever you are, whatever stage in life, we are here to help. Our service is free to anyone living in Ireland. Confidentiality is key for us. We do not talk to other agencies unless you want us to on your behalf. Your query can relate to anything. If we cannot help you we will know where you can get the help and advice you need.”

The centre continues to provide a limited appointment service at the moment and is currently fully open for phone and email queries.

The service will continue to be available in its Wexford and Gorey offices. The new telephone number for the Wexford office is 0818 076720 and the email address is wexford@citinfo.ie. The Citizens Information Centre in Gorey can be contacted at the Gorey office on 0818 076700 or at gorey@citinfo.ie. Alternatively, people can call the Citizens Information Phone Service on 0818 07 4000, Monday to Friday, 9am-8pm or visit our website www.citizensinformation.ie.