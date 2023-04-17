Citizen scientists across Wexford urged to support coastal landslide study

Set up in 2022 by a team of researchers from Dublin City University and Trinity College Dublin, the ACCOMPLISH Project is a pilot study aimed at increasing landslide reporting in order to improve our ability to manage coastlines. The researchers have onboarded 50 volunteers in each of the three counties to assist with the collection of data between June and October.

In Wexford, the research will focus on several key coastal areas, said Principal Investigator, Dr Niamh Cullen.

“We’re looking at the ones that have coastal cliffs so all around south Wexford, Blackwater, Rosslare, Carnsore and then further north as far as Kilmuckridge,” she explained.

“Basically, what we are trying to do is increase the number of coastal landslides that are reported. We have a national landslide database that has about 3,000 landslides in it, but most of those are inland. We have a really long coastline so there is no way to monitor landslides at the temporal resolution we need. This project is about getting people on the ground out walking, cycling and kayaking and encouraging them to report any landslides that they see so that we can add it to the data.”

Dr Cullen and the team will also be installing 10 weather stations at locations across the county so that the weather around the time of each landslide can be monitored. This can help to provide information about links between weather patterns and landslide incidents.

“Landslides are part of the coastal erosion story but you also get landslides triggered by rainfall as well. We know that three-quarters of the landslides that occur inland are triggered by rainfall. One of the climate predictions for Ireland is that we will see an increase in intense rainfall. With this in mind, we would expect to see an increase in the number of landslides inland but we don’t have data from the coast.”

Those who have signed up to volunteer will take part in one of a number of training days in May. From June onwards, they will be tasked with taking photographs of any landslides that they see and uploading them to the project’s app. The researchers will go out once a month to validate the information logged and all of the information that has been verified will be added to the database.

It is hoped that the information gathered will help to increase understanding and inform decision-making, explained Dr Cullen.

“Before we can try to predict how the coastline is going to respond in the future, we have to know what is happening now. We can’t say the rate of erosion is going to increase associated with landslides triggered by rainfall if we don’t know what percentage of landslides on the coast are triggered by rainfall. It is really about gathering the data so we can make better management and policy decisions in the future. A lot of it is about trying to understand what is happening now so we can predict what is happening in the future and make better plans.”

While the ACCOMPLISH team have recruited all of the volunteers required, they are seeking coastal residents who are willing to allow them to install a weather station on their property. ACCOMPLISH researchers will visit these stations monthly to collect data.

Once the initial study is complete, the data will be made publically available in open-access journals and other locations. While ACCOMPLISH is a pilot project, Dr Cullen and the team are hopeful that, if successful, they will be able to roll it out nationwide in future.

“Climate change is happening and it can be overwhelming for people sometimes. It is such a big issue and many of us wonder what can one person do. Lots of people doing little things like volunteering for projects like this can make a difference. It all adds up.”