Cillian Murphy film screenwriter talks about why New Ross is the perfect fit for movie

Small Things Like These film. Councillors photographed at the Cracked Teapot during their visit on set. From left; Cllr John Flemming, Alan Fitzhenry district manager, Catherine Magee producer, Cllr Anthony Connick, Colm Nolan Locations manager, Cllr Bridín Murphy, Cllr Michael Whelan, Cathaoirleach Michael Sheehan and Tina Saridakis owner. Photo; Mary Browne

The screenwriter on the film 'Small Things Like These’ – being shot in New Ross presently – has spoken of how the town where the book is set is the perfect fit.

"Just before I started writing it I came here for a while. I took a load of photographs and talked to people. I stayed for almost a fortnight and started writing here,” Enda Walsh said.

“The book is so detailed on New Ross that as you walk around. The book is extraordinary. It’s quite immersive as you walk around.”

Walsh said although the book is ‘quiet’, it has at its heart a story about people who aren’t telling the truth.

"There is a forward trajectory and a three act structure. In the third act you're wondering what is he going to do and how that will impact his life.” Describing the book as mazing, Walsh said the tone of the book gets the complicity and silence of the way Ireland was in the Eighties and in decades leading up to it. Speaking on location on Quay Street, Walsh said he has loved his two visits so far to New Ross.

Walsh said he doesn’t anticipate a sequel to the book.

“That ending gives us room to imagine. It’s the perfect ending to a story where it hangs there in our minds so we have to dream it out and figure it out ourselves. There is so much space in the story that it gives us time to think, whereas a lot of the time films don’t do that. The film gives people time to breathe and think.” He said it is a real honour to work on the film.

"She is one of the greatest writers around. I think she understand people in a really deep way.”

Filming continues across New Ross over the coming days, after initial filming in Dublin and Meath.