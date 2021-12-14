Cigarettes and alcohol worth more than €10k seized at Rosslare Europort

OVER 11,000 cigarettes, 20 litres of spirits and 224 litres of beer were seized at Rosslare Europort after being uncovered in an Irish registered vehicle that was disembarking a ferry from Cherbourg in France.

Revenue officials say that the seized goods carry a combined value in excess of €10,200 and represent a total loss to the exchequer of more than €7,700.

The smuggled cigarettes and alcohol were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Gus and Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, when Revenue officers stopped and searched the vehicle which had come in from France.

A Polish national, aged in his 40s, was questioned in relation to the incident and investigations are ongoing.

Revenue are once again urging any members of the public who may have information in relation to illegal smuggling operations to get in touch with them in confidence on their Confidential Line at 1800 295 295.