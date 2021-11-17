Christmas lights switch on event and fireworks display cancelled

New Ross Quayfront will be lit up for Christmas.

There is disappointment in New Ross today as it has been announced that the traditional start to Christmas celebrations: the festive light switch on by Santa – has been cancelled.

Olympian Sophie Becker was due to join Santa to kick start the festive fun from 5 p.m. this Saturday, but following the announcement by Taoiseach Michéal Martin Tuesday of further restrictions due to rising Covid numbers, New Ross Municipal District’s Nollaig committee had little choice but to cancel the event.

The Gorey launch was cancelled Tuesday night, with municipal districts across the country also making the same bah humbug decision.

But the good news is the beautiful lights will still come on this weekend and there is much to look forward to, not least of all the Santa Wonderland Experience returns to the Dunbrody Visitor Centre again this year for ten dates, commencing on Saturday, December 4.

Also the Christmas bandstand will provide a setting for live music in the picturesque Conduit Lane.