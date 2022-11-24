Christmas kindness sought for Wexford People Helping People food and toy drive

WITH Christmas now rapidly approaching, the volunteers at Wexford People Helping People (WPHP) are once again hoping to spread some Christmas cheer and help those less fortunate at what can be a difficult time of year.

This Sunday (November 27), the WPHP crew will be hosting a major food and toy drive at St Joseph’s Community Centre in Wexford which they hope will go a long way towards helping their Christmas initiatives. This will be the seventh Christmas Santa Initiative that WPHP have run and they’ve provided a vital helping hand to thousands of families and individuals in that time.

“Our elves are working double time this year to help all the parents and guardians who are struggling to make ends meet,” WPHP founder Claire Malone said. “We hope to make this Christmas a little easier by providing presents, food hampers and Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day for those in need in our community

A free initiative, the charity’s annual Christmas drive has received wonderful support in recent times, with local businesses and the general public digging deep to help out in any way they can. On Sunday, WPHP volunteers will set up in the main sports hall at St Joseph’s from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and they will be accepting any food, toiletries items, new toys and items that can be gifted to children, teens and adults. All support is greatly appreciated.

Claire also wished to remind anyone struggling financially this Christmas: “If you are in need of support please reach out to us - it is a completely confidential service.”