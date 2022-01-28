Chris remembered with plaque as St Martin’s unveil new defibrillator

Pictured at the unveiling of the plaque and AED are outgoing Chairman Cian Ó Lionáin, Anna Culleton, Christopher Culleton, Chris' granddaughter Ruby, Eilish Culleton and Eddie McDonald (attending on behalf of his daughter Cllr Lisa McDonald).

THE entire community of St Martin’s GAA Club gathered to fondly remember a much loved figure within the club and unveil a fitting tribute to him at their clubhouse recently. A plaque in memory of the late Chris Culleton was unveiled on the wall of the clubhouse, right next to a brand new external defirbillator (AED).

An extremely popular figure within the club, Chris passed away in February of 2018 and has been sorely missed by all involved with St Martin’s since. Chris put a huge amount of his time and energy into the club, particularly in the area of first aid, and he was a familiar sight on the sidelines, first aid bag in tow, with club teams at all levels.

As well as this, Chris was instrumental in installing the club’s first AED (inside the centre) and it was considered a fitting tribute to him to unveil the plaque next to brand new piece of potentially life-saving equipment which will be there for anyone to use in an emergency.

Chris’s wife Eilish was delighted to formally unveil the plaque in memory of her late husband and also in attendance were his children Anna and Christopher and granddaughter Ruby for whom it was a very proud day. Chris’s other children Bridín and Claire were unfortunately caught up at work, but are nonetheless extremely proud of the club’s gesture, as were the rest of his family in attendance at the small ceremony.

Thanks were extended on the day to local councillor Lisa McDonald who generously covered the costs of the AED cover unit and, while it’s hoped it won’t be needed, the vital piece of equipment will be ready and waiting for anyone who may find themselves in need.