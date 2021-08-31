Children have a ball at GAA For All camp in Wexford Park

Young participants in GAA For All, the first and only summer camp for children on the autism spectrum, run by the Wexford GAA Wellness programme.

Wexford GAA Wellness, a programme sponsored by McCauley pharmacies for the past three years, is behind a unique summer camp for children on the autism spectrum.

This year, the GAA For All camp in Wexford Park hosted 126 participants including 87 children with autism and 39 of their siblings.

The goal is to offer a quality sporting experience to children with special educational needs who may find it difficult to successfully take part in mainstream sports teams.

McCauley Pharmacy partners with Wexford GAA in support of the Wexford GAA Wellness programme which hosts online events, interactive activities, educational webinars and skills challenges for all ages, to promote mental health and personal wellbeing.

GAA For All aims to create opportunities for all children to play sport, including those who experience developmental challenges or disability.

Speaking of the GAA partnership during a visit to the camp, McCauley CEO Tony McEntee said: “Our annual partnership with the Wexford GAA is one of our most fulfilling initiatives as it matches both organisation’s core values of community and inclusiveness .

“At McCauley we strive to provide the best possible service to each and every customer. Inclusivity and accessibility are at the core of everything we do so we are thrilled to be a continued partner of the Wexford GAA, in their initiatives with the Wexford GAA Wellness programme and GAA For All. We’re looking forward to seeing how the wellness programme evolves and will continue to offer support.”

Wexford GAA chairman Michael Martin said: “Wexford GAA are delighted to be the leading sporting organisation in the promotion of well-being, diversity and inclusion.

" This is the third year of our Wellness and Inclusion programme and the support of McCauley has been a crucial element in delivering important projects to schools, clubs and communities.

“Our inclusion programmes and summer camp have gone from strength to strength, and we are delighted to have created a template for other organisations to follow.”