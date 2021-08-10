Children explore their creative side at camp

Participants at the Summer Drama Camp at Colclough Memorial Hall in Saltmills with Heather Hadrill and Amelie Maddock.

As we slowly emerge from the pandemic and life returns to something approaching normality our children are gathering for the kind of fun activities which were once the norm. And while some youngsters are using this as an opportunity to return to the sports’ field, others are reconnecting with a passion which has been absent from their lives for over a year.

With a strong history of promoting the Arts locally and encouraging children to explore their artistic sides and engage with drama and acting, Wexford Arts Centre has been running a series of summer camps for children this year.

Although restrictions on indoor events are still in place last month’s fine weather enable kids aged 4-12 to enjoy a Summer Drama Camp in the garden of the Colclough Memorial Hall. Originally scheduled to take place indoors at St. Mary's Community Hall in Fethard-on-Sea the camp was subsequently moved outdoors in keeping with Covid-19 regulations.

The camp was run by Heather Hadrill who is a drama teacher and the Artist in Residence at Wexford Arts Centre.

Using her expertise and experience she helped the children to enjoy five days of creating and engaging with drama and the arts.

Visit wexfordartscentre.ie for more information.