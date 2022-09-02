The scene of the cherry-picker fire at Goodtide Harbour on Batt Street in Wexford town.

TWO units of Wexford Fire Service rushed to the scene of a blaze on Batt Street in Wexford town this morning (Friday). A cherry-picker was engulfed in flames just before 11.30 a.m. and fire brigade and gardaí were quick to respond to the scene.

The workmen had been using the piece of machinery to carry out work to an apartment at Goodtide Harbour and had been on a break when it went up in flames.

A small crowd of onlookers had come out on the street as the fire brigades arrived and the thick black smoke billowing out was visible from the other side of town, caused by the hydraulic oil and plastics on board the cherry-picker

Thankfully, the fire service controlled the blaze rather quickly and there seemed to be no damage to the apartments, however, there was some damage to a car parked nearby.

The fire service remains at the scene dampening down and a specialised truck is expected to come and take the cherry-picker away.