Chef Kevin Dundon to reopen ‘The Local’ gastro pub in Wexford

Dublin chef ‘boxing clever’ with cost effective menus

The Local gastro pub at Dunbrody Country House Hotel is reopening at the end of May.

Chef Kevin Dundon said the menu has been finalised for the pub, which will continue to be managed by Pat Cullen.

The pub is known for its simple tasty fare and is reopening – complete with a new kitchen –having closed for a time, during which it was briefly a seafood bar.

Dundon said: “The emphasis of the menu is around the bakery with everything baked in house. We’ll have lobster brioche rolls, pizza, fish n chips, smash burgers – single or double patties.”

As director of Dunbrody Country House Hotel, he said business has been challenging over recent years, adding that it’s as busy as ever.

“Raw costs are going up and beef has really gone up in price. I’m boxing clever so I’m not putting on ingredients that cost customers a fortune.”

He said energy costs are the big issue this year, adding that there is optimism within the industry that these costs will fall.

“It’s hard to do business in this climate. Every year there is something which brings new challenges.”​