Cheeky Holly bidding to become Wexford’s Nose of Tralee

On October 24 of last year Ashling McNulty heard a strange noise coming from the back garden of her home in Wellingtonbridge. Upon investigation she discovered a tiny kitten hidden under a holly bush. Concerned about the welfare of this distressed, helpless animal she brought it inside and attempted to nurse it back to health. And now, ten months on, that kitten, appropriately named Holly, is Wexford’s entry in the 2021 Nose of Tralee Competition.

‘When we brought her to the vets he said she was only two weeks old and had probably been abandoned by her mother,’ Ashling says of that fateful night. ‘I had to bottle feed her every couple of hours until she got stronger. She’s flying it now. she’s a proper little character.’

‘If she’s hungry, even if it’s four in the morning, she’ll come into the bedroom and sit on my head till I wake up. She’s like a cheeky child really, she knows what she wants and she knows how to get it.’

One of just two cats in this year’s competition, Holly is relying on the people of Wexford to vote her the 2021 Nose of Tralee. Vote for her @The Pet Sitters Ireland Nose Of Tralee Competition on Facebook.