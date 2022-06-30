Check your tickets as Wexford player wins €5.6m Lotto jackpot

An appeal has been gone out for Wexford people to check their Lotto tickets after a player from the county scooped a life-changing €5.6 million in the National Lottery on Wednesday night.

The name of the premises where the winning €5,612,385 ticket was sold will be revealed on Friday.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s, June 30 draw are (30th June) : 01, 09, 17, 25, 30, 31 and the bonus was 39.

The National Lottery announced on Thursday morning that a County Wexford player has become Ireland’s 21st National Lottery millionaire of 2022 and the 6th jackpot winner of the year.

Ireland’s latest Lotto jackpot winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe. The lucky Wexford winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Wednesday night was certainly life-changing for one of our lucky players in Wexford who now has a Lotto ticket worth over €5.6 million in their possession. This morning, we are appealing with all of our players in Wexford to check their tickets carefully and if you are the winner, sign the back of the ticket and make contact with our prize claims team as soon as possible. This latest Wexford winner is the 6th Lotto jackpot winner of the year and the 21st National Lottery millionaire of 2022.”