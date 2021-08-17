Charity challenge continuing throughout August

The organising committee and guests at the launch of Pettitt's Enniscorthy 'On The Run-Walk', in aid of Beneath My Angels Wings for the month of August. l-r: Mary Murphy, Pettitt's, Fionn O'Rourke, manager Pettitt's, Geraldine Farrell, Pettitt's, Aoife McCrea, Rapparees Camogie Club, John O'Rourle, Beneath My Angels Wings and Anais Curran, Oulart-The Ballagh Camogie Club

ANYONE interested in supporting one of Enniscorthy’s most highly regarded charities is being encouraged to do so throughout August.

Beneath My Angels Wings is a charity that supports families who have experienced the loss of a child and in particular to provide assistance when needed during a family’s time of great sadness.

For August, Pettitt’s Supervalu chose the charity as its beneficiary by hosting a recent in-store jersey day.

However, the store staff and management along with the committee behind the charity are also undertaking a 1,000 step challenge for the month to raise money for the organisation.

Members of the public can also join in the challenge and give their support to the charity.

Commenting on the initiative Cllr John O’Rourke, who is one of the founders of the charity, said the support for the initiative to-date has been great.

If any member of the public wants to get involved and undertake their own 1,000 step challenge they can contact Cllr O’Rourke directly to find out how to get involved.

Beneath My Angels Wings held a lovely memorial service at the start of the month in Enniscorthy Cemetery to remember deceased loved ones.