Chaos at Clonattin junction in Gorey continues

Traffic chaos continues at the Clonattin/ Esmonde Street junction despite a revised traffic plan that was introduced at the end of August.

David Walsh Civil Engineering commenced foul sewer works at the junction on August 25 under contract by Irish Water. Works at the busy junction led to long delays for drivers coming from all directions, many of whom took expressed their frustration at the workers, on social media and to local councillors. While a new traffic management plan was subsequently put in place, local councillors continue to receive complaints about delays.

“The longer this goes on, the more frustrated people get,” said Councillor Andrew Bolger. “People are driving up the one-way system. They’re coming from the town up while cars are coming down and it’s going to cause an accident.”

The current traffic management plans sees traffic prevented from travelling from the roundabout towards Clonattin, though those travelling from Clonattin towards the town are still permitted to do so. Traffic travelling to Clonattin is being diverted from the roundabout towards the R772 Arklow Rd and on to Ballylougham.

Despite concerns from members of the public – particularly residents in Clonattin – Cllr Bolger said that the current traffic management plan will remain as is for the foreseeable future.

“The engineer has told me that she spoke with the contractor this morning and it’s not feasible to put any other traffic management in place due to the nature of the works and volume of traffic on the road. The current management set up will be reviewed on an ongoing basis,” he said. “In a couple of days, I will be bringing it up again to see if anything can be done.”

Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin said that he has also received numerous complaints about the current traffic management plan.

"I’ve been inundated with calls and texts to do with hold ups in Clonattin,” he said. “People were going mad over this. They said it was chaotic. They felt the road should have been back open for the weekend.”