Changes to service cause long queues

THE REMOVAL of day to day postal services from the sorting office location on Gorey’s Courtown Road has resulted in long queues forming at Gorey Post Office.

Customers find themselves having to go there or the outlet at Tesco Gorey in order to post packages or buy stamps and avail of other day to day services.

A spokesperson for An Post said that this change was part of a national roll out which is now near completion with the end of services coming into effect last month.

‘The main branch of Post Office is the best centre to get business done and we have been withdrawing the service from sorting offices since March on a phased basis.

‘The initial inconvenience for customers is regrettable but it is being done for good reason because in the long run, customers will be better served’.

He added that Gorey is a lot better served than other more rural areas that are struggling to keep their post office, and that this change is happening across Wexford.

Speaking about the recent scenes of long queues, that are particularly prominent in the morning time, Cllr Joe Sullivan said that he’d like to see the change reversed by An Post.

‘This is a backwards step,’ he said.

‘With the growth of online shopping, people are using the service more often for getting and returning packages. This model is not fit for purpose and for a lot of older people the trip to the post office to pay a bill, get a licence renewed or get a pension is the only social interaction. They like to take their time but I don’t want to see them held up by this’.

He said that the facility on the Courtown Road was more akin to privacy, but also provided better accessibility for older or vulnerable people.

‘Parking at the Avenue can be challenging for an older or vulnerable person and the Courtown Road facility was handy for accessibility. I’m calling on An Post to have a look at the decision. Having large queues outside the post office on the Avenue is highly inappropriate and not best practise, particularly if people may have sums of cash with them. It’s also weather permitting