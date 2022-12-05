Celebration time for Enniscorthy couple as Eddie and Jean Warren celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary

Jean and Eddie Warren, Leinster View, Gorteen, Templeshambo, Enniscorthy pictured with their daughter Jennifer, sons Richard and Noel and grandchildren Katie, Heidi, Aoife, Eira and Kerrie at their 50th. Wedding Annivesary at their home.

THERE were scenes of great celebration in the Warren household near Enniscorthy recently when well-known local couple, Eddie and Jean Warren celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Eddie and Jean, from Leinster View, Gorteen, Templeshambo, had a family celebration in their home for which they were joined by their daughter, Jennifer, sons, Richard and Noel, grandchildren, Katie, Heidi, Aoife, Eira and Kerrie, and their own siblings.

Speaking about their anniversary Jean said they both felt very lucky that they are fit and healthy and able to celebrate such a milestone event.

The couple met at a dance in Enniscorthy in 1972, after Eddie plucked up the courage to ask Jean to dance.

"I said I’d think about it,” she said, when recalling the events of that night. Luckily, she decided to accept the offer and such was immediate bond between them that they went from having that first dance in March to getting engaged the following June and were married that November.

Originally from near Gorey, Jean said they got married in Ballycanew Church, near her original home place, with the ceremony overseen by Rev Dixon and Rev Sam Rowe.

They spent their honeymoon travelling around the South and West of Ireland and then settled down in Gorteen where they have remained ever since.

Their reception was held in the Courtown Hotel and they had 85 guests join them for the happy occasion. Their 50th anniversary celebration saw them go to the Holy Grail for a nice meal and then back to the house for desert and relaxation.

"Yes, we went to the Holy Grail for some food and then came back here to the house for tea and cake,” said Jean.

In addition to their children and grandchildren they were joined by Jean’s two brothers, Eddie’s sister and brother-in-law, and his two brothers for the occasion. Jean’s lifelong friend, Mary Harris and her husband, Billy, were also part of the celebration event in the house.

Jean and Mary met when she was nursing 50 years ago and they remained firm friends ever since.

"I trained in nursing in Northern Ireland and then in England as a midwife,” said Jean.

Such was her talent for the nursing profession that she was awards a Gold Medal for nursing in 1969.

"I worked in England and then in Dublin at midwifery and then I came back to Enniscorthy, to Brownswood, in 1971,” she said. The following year she made the decision to accept Eddie’s offer of a dance.

When she retired from nursing she studied theology and took on the role of Parish Reader which was something she really enjoyed doing.

"I did the service when the rector was away and I really enjoyed being out in the community," said Jean.

“That was my vocation when I retired from nursing,” she added. "I enjoyed being part of the community and I felt I could help people, especially with my background in nursing.”

"My service to the church was a huge honour,” she said. Meanwhile, Eddie has spent his working life farming and it’s what he still does.

The two were delighted that their family members were able to join them for their 50th anniversary which was a very enjoyable occasion for all concerned.