CBS Wexford students’ efforts recognised after another challenging year

Students at Wexford CBS Secondary School have been honoured for their academic achievements at an awards ceremony in which they were praised for their hard work and endeavour during what has been an incredibly difficult time. Pupils from First, Second, Third and Fifth Years were presented with prizes by CBS principal Mr Michael McMahon who said he was very proud of the boys’ achievements across the various subjects. The boys are currently preparing for their Christmas exams which begin on Monday December 20.
Fifth Year Subject Awards:
Irish (H): Ronan Brennan
English (H): Darragh Sinnott
Maths (H): Ronan Brennan
Maths (O): Adrian Jasiewicz
History: Darragh Sinnott
Geography: Ronan Brennan
French: William Lin
German : Adam Ffrench
Accounting: Ronan Brennan
Business: Adrian Jasiewicz
Physics: Shane Sweetman
Chemistry: Sam Day
Construction Studies: Shane Sweetman
Design & Comm. Graphics: Conor Wall
Biology: Adam French
L.C.V.P. : Sean Carty
Applied Maths: Sam Day
Music: Kyle Clancy
Classical Studies : Darragh Sinnott
Third Year Awards:
Academic
Boyle
Jenson Murphy Downes
Fiach O’Byrne
Robert Reynolds
Preston
James Hegarty
Páidi Doyle
Conor Sidney
Callan
Jake Roche
Conor Devereux
Dermot Hogan
Rynd
Eoin Gleeson
Andrew O’Brien
Szymon Kryzanowski
Merit
Boyle
Conor Mc Guinness
Alex Mythen
Preston
Conor Martin
Alex Scott-Frame
Callan
Mussib Khan
Richard Barlow
Rynd
Evan Byrne
Sean Kirwan
Second Year Awards:
Academic
Childers
Callum Pierce
Charles Chen
Ciaran Doyle
Robinson
Rian Doyle
J.P Fielding
Thomas Francis
Mc Aleese
Harry Condon McGuinness
Darragh Browne
Roman Monahan
Higgins
Jimmy O’Keefe Dobbs
Joshua Cullen
Ciaran Kelly
Merit
Childers
Kieran Dooley
Sean Og Sheppard
Robinson
Jack Conneely
George Lucut
McAleese
Daniel Mulvihill
Stephen Howlin
Higgins
Jonah Whelan
Joshua Higginbotham
First Year Awards:
Academic
Athens
Tiernan Crotty
Sean Parle
Tadgh Murtagh
Beijing
Jack Bergin
Dawid Rogoza
Alex Bolinski
London
Ben Mythen
Luke Brophy
Kacper Ptak
Rio
Nick Lambert
Daniel Mina
Aiexandre Rochard
Tokyo
Rory Goff
Eoghan Lynch
Ruairi Corley
Merit
Athens
Patrick Shanto
Oscar Ramsey
Beijing
Thady Cuddihy
Ryan Paige
London
Evan Devereux
Joshua Kidd
Rio
Shadin Flynn
Jack Feery
Tokyo
Sean Moran
V.J Doyle