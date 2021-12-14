Wexford

CBS Wexford students’ efforts recognised after another challenging year

CBS Secondary School Wexford, First Year Awards Athens Tiernan Crotty (Academic) and Patrick Shanto (Merit) Expand
CBS Secondary School Wexford, First Year Awards with school principal Michael McMahon Expand
CBS Secondary School Wexford, Third Year Awards Boyle Fíach O'Byrne (Academic), Jenson Murphy Downes(Academic), Robert Reynolds (Academic) and Conor McGuinness (Merit) Expand
CBS Secondary School Wexford, Second Year Awards Robinson Back; JP Fielding (Academic) and Thomas Francis (Academic) Middle; Rian Doyle (Academic). Front; George Lucet (Merit) and Jack Conneely (Merit) Expand
CBS Secondary School Wexford, First Year Awards RIO. Daniel Mina (Academic), Aiexandre Rochard (Academic) and Jack Feery (Merit) Expand
CBS Secondary School Wexford, 5th Year Subject Awards Back; Michale McMahon (Principal), Sean Carty (LCVP) and Sam Day (Applies Maths and Chemistry) Middle; Darragh Sinnott (Classical Studies, English and History), Shane Sweetman (Physics and Construction Studies) and Adrian Jasiewicz (Maths and Business) Front; Kyle Clancy (Music), Adam French (Biologyand German), William Linn (French) and Ronan Brennan (Irish, Maths, Geography and Accounting) Expand
CBS Secondary School Wexford, Third Year Awards Callan Back; Richard Barlow (Merit) and Jake Roche (Academic) Front; Conor Devereux (Academic) and Dermot Hogan (Academic) Expand
CBS Secondary School Wexford, Second Year Awards with school principal Michael McMahon Expand
CBS Secondary School Wexford, Second Year Awards McAleese Back;Harry Condon McGuinness (Academic) and Roman Monahan (Academic) Front; Daniel Mulvihill (Merit) and Stephen Howlin (Merit) Expand
CBS Secondary School Wexford, Third Year Awards Preston Back; Páidi Doyle (Academic) and Conor Martin (Merit) Middle; Conor Sidney (Academic) Front; James Hegarty (Academic) and Alex Scott-Frame (Merit) Expand
CBS Secondary School Wexford, First Year Awards Tokyo Back;Ruairí Corley (Academic) and Rory Goff (Academic) Middle; Eoghan Lynch (Academic) Front; Sean Moran (Merit) and VJ Doyle (Merit) Expand
CBS Secondary School Wexford, First Year Awards Beijing Thady Cuddihy (Merit ) and Dawid Rogoza (Academic) Expand
CBS Secondary School Wexford, Third Year Awards with school principal Michael McMahon Expand
CBS Secondary School Wexford, Third Year Awards Rynd Back;Andrew O'Brien (Academic) and Evan Byrne (Merit) Front; Eoin Gleeson (Academic) and Seam Kirwan (Merit) Expand
CBS Secondary School Wexford, Second Year Awards Higgins Back; Joshua Cullen (Academic) and Ciaran Kelly (Academic) Front; Jimmy O'Keeffe Dobbs (Academic) and Joshua Higginbotham (Merit) Expand
CBS Secondary School Wexford, First Year Awards London Back; Evan Devereux (Merit) and Ben Mythen (Academic) Front; Luke Brophy (Academic) and Joshua Kidd (Merit) Expand
CBS Secondary School Wexford, Second Year Awards Childers Back; Kieran Dooley (Merit) and Ciaran Doyle (Academic). Middle; Charles Chen (Acedemic). Front; Sean Óg Sheppard (Merit) and Callum Pierce (Academic) Expand

Students at Wexford CBS Secondary School have been honoured for their academic achievements at an awards ceremony in which they were praised for their hard work and endeavour during what has been an incredibly difficult time. Pupils from First, Second, Third and Fifth Years were presented with prizes by CBS principal Mr Michael McMahon who said he was very proud of the boys’ achievements across the various subjects. The boys are currently preparing for their Christmas exams which begin on Monday December 20.

Fifth Year Subject Awards:

Irish (H): Ronan Brennan

English (H): Darragh Sinnott

Maths (H): Ronan Brennan

Maths (O): Adrian Jasiewicz

History: Darragh Sinnott

Geography: Ronan Brennan

French: William Lin

German : Adam Ffrench

Accounting: Ronan Brennan

Business: Adrian Jasiewicz

Physics: Shane Sweetman

Chemistry: Sam Day

Construction Studies: Shane Sweetman

Design & Comm. Graphics: Conor Wall

Biology: Adam French

L.C.V.P. : Sean Carty

Applied Maths: Sam Day

Music: Kyle Clancy

Classical Studies : Darragh Sinnott

Third Year Awards:

Academic

Boyle

Jenson Murphy Downes

Fiach O’Byrne

Robert Reynolds

Preston

James Hegarty  

Páidi Doyle

Conor Sidney

Callan

Jake Roche

Conor Devereux

Dermot Hogan

Rynd

Eoin Gleeson

Andrew O’Brien

Szymon Kryzanowski

Merit 

Boyle

Conor Mc Guinness

Alex Mythen

Preston

Conor Martin 

Alex Scott-Frame

Callan

Mussib Khan

Richard Barlow  

Rynd

Evan Byrne

Sean Kirwan

Second Year Awards:

Academic

Childers

Callum Pierce

Charles Chen

Ciaran Doyle

Robinson

Rian Doyle

J.P Fielding 

Thomas Francis

Mc Aleese

Harry Condon McGuinness

Darragh Browne

Roman Monahan 

Higgins 

Jimmy O’Keefe Dobbs

Joshua Cullen 

Ciaran Kelly

Merit

Childers

Kieran Dooley

Sean Og Sheppard

Robinson

Jack Conneely

George Lucut

McAleese

Daniel Mulvihill

Stephen Howlin

Higgins

Jonah Whelan

Joshua Higginbotham

First Year Awards: 

 

Academic

Athens 

Tiernan Crotty

Sean Parle 

Tadgh Murtagh

Beijing  

Jack Bergin

Dawid Rogoza

Alex Bolinski

London

Ben Mythen

Luke Brophy

Kacper Ptak

Rio

Nick Lambert

Daniel Mina

Aiexandre Rochard

Tokyo

Rory Goff

Eoghan Lynch 

Ruairi Corley

Merit

Athens

Patrick Shanto

Oscar Ramsey

Beijing

Thady Cuddihy

Ryan Paige

London

Evan Devereux

Joshua Kidd

Rio

Shadin Flynn

Jack Feery

Tokyo

Sean Moran

V.J Doyle

