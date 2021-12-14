CBS Wexford students’ efforts recognised after another challenging year

Students at Wexford CBS Secondary School have been honoured for their academic achievements at an awards ceremony in which they were praised for their hard work and endeavour during what has been an incredibly difficult time. Pupils from First, Second, Third and Fifth Years were presented with prizes by CBS principal Mr Michael McMahon who said he was very proud of the boys’ achievements across the various subjects. The boys are currently preparing for their Christmas exams which begin on Monday December 20.

Fifth Year Subject Awards:

Irish (H): Ronan Brennan

English (H): Darragh Sinnott

Maths (H): Ronan Brennan

Maths (O): Adrian Jasiewicz

History: Darragh Sinnott

Geography: Ronan Brennan

French: William Lin

German : Adam Ffrench

Accounting: Ronan Brennan

Business: Adrian Jasiewicz

Physics: Shane Sweetman

Chemistry: Sam Day

Construction Studies: Shane Sweetman

Design & Comm. Graphics: Conor Wall

Biology: Adam French

L.C.V.P. : Sean Carty

Applied Maths: Sam Day

Music: Kyle Clancy

Classical Studies : Darragh Sinnott

Third Year Awards:

Academic

Boyle

Jenson Murphy Downes

Fiach O’Byrne

Robert Reynolds

Preston

James Hegarty

Páidi Doyle

Conor Sidney

Callan

Jake Roche

Conor Devereux

Dermot Hogan

Rynd

Eoin Gleeson

Andrew O’Brien

Szymon Kryzanowski

Merit

Boyle

Conor Mc Guinness

Alex Mythen

Preston

Conor Martin

Alex Scott-Frame

Callan

Mussib Khan

Richard Barlow

Rynd

Evan Byrne

Sean Kirwan

Second Year Awards:

Academic

Childers

Callum Pierce

Charles Chen

Ciaran Doyle

Robinson

Rian Doyle

J.P Fielding

Thomas Francis

Mc Aleese

Harry Condon McGuinness

Darragh Browne

Roman Monahan

Higgins

Jimmy O’Keefe Dobbs

Joshua Cullen

Ciaran Kelly

Merit

Childers

Kieran Dooley

Sean Og Sheppard

Robinson

Jack Conneely

George Lucut

McAleese

Daniel Mulvihill

Stephen Howlin

Higgins

Jonah Whelan

Joshua Higginbotham

First Year Awards:

Academic

Athens

Tiernan Crotty

Sean Parle

Tadgh Murtagh

Beijing

Jack Bergin

Dawid Rogoza

Alex Bolinski

London

Ben Mythen

Luke Brophy

Kacper Ptak

Rio

Nick Lambert

Daniel Mina

Aiexandre Rochard

Tokyo

Rory Goff

Eoghan Lynch

Ruairi Corley

Merit

Athens

Patrick Shanto

Oscar Ramsey

Beijing

Thady Cuddihy

Ryan Paige

London

Evan Devereux

Joshua Kidd

Rio

Shadin Flynn

Jack Feery

Tokyo

Sean Moran

V.J Doyle